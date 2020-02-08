Thomma stole his weapons from a military camp, a defense spokesman told BBC Thai.

Police have gone to the neighboring Chaiyaphum province, about 62 miles away, to retrieve the alleged shooter’s mother. They plan to bring her to the mall for any potential negotiations with the suspect.

AD

AD

“We don’t know why he did this,” Thai Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Al Jazeera. “It appears he went mad.”

Cellphone video from the scene shows the suspected gunman firing volleys down the street outside the mall as bystanders take cover amid abandoned cars and sprint to safety. The gunman emerges from behind a vehicle to fire at a motorcyclist, who appears to be struck as he flees, video from Thai Rath shows.

Surveillance video from inside the mall showed the suspected gunman clad in a helmet and balaclava, toting an assault-style rifle on his shoulder as he strolled across the shopping center’s white marble floor.

Other photos and video on the Thai Rath broadcast show the purported gunman in selfies holding a variety of firearms and wearing digital camouflage issued to the military.

Thai media reported the purported gunman stole a military vehicle, and video from the scene appeared to show it as the vehicle he uses for cover outside the mall.