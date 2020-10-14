Authorities say the decree came in response to protests Wednesday, at which demonstrators raised the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance borrowed from the Hunger Games trilogy, at a royal motorcade carrying the Thai queen. Protesters then broke through police lines and marched to Government House, the residence of the prime minister. Thousands of protesters gathered there into the night, before they were cleared by riot police in an early-morning sweep.

Police also arrested at least five protest leaders, including 22-year old Parit Chiwarak, better known by his nickname Penguin, and human rights lawyer Anon Nampa.

The emergency decree will also prohibit the publication of news or media that could “create fear” or “affect national security,” and police will now have the power to stop people from entering any area designated by the authorities.

The measures are the first step of a brewing crackdown on the Thai protest movement, which began taking shape in July amid the worsening economic climate and in response to long-standing disaffection with the erosion of democracy there. After the junta took power in a 2014 coup, Prayuth, an army general, won disputed elections late last year. The vote was widely seen as rigged, and an effort to enable the ruling junta to extend its grip on power through the ballot box.

A new pro-democracy political party popular with the young, the Future Forward Party, won the third-largest share of votes in that same election but was forced to dissolve early this year.

Thai students have been leading the protests and in August broke a long-standing taboo when they directly took on the monarchy and the power it has in Thai society, as well as its growing wealth. Although Thailand moved from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in a bloodless revolution in 1932, the palace retains wide-ranging powers and is deeply embedded in the economic and cultural fabric of the country.

The present King Vajiralongkorn took the throne in 2016 after the death of his father, the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades and was the world’s longest-ruling monarch when he died. The king spends most of his time in Germany, adding to the resentment of Thais who see him as spending lavishly even as Thailand’s economy suffers from the impact of the novel coronavirus.