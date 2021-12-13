Meanwhile, Muttaqi acknowledged the world’s outrage at the Taliban-imposed limitations on girls' education and on women in the workforce. In many parts of Afghanistan, female students between grades 7 and 12 have not been allowed to go to school since the Taliban took over, and many female civil servants have been told to stay home. Taliban officials have said they need time to create gender-segregated arrangements in schools and the workplace to meet their severe interpretation of Islam.