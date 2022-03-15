The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.
“It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.
“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said.
The Eiffel Tower was 312 meters (1,024 feet) high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.