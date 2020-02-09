The gunfire lasted just a few minutes, Khan said. The next sound he heard was the helicopters arriving to evacuate American casualties.

Two U.S. service members were killed and six were wounded in the attack according to a statement from the U.S. military command. The incident is under investigation, but some Afghan officials say the attacker was a member of the Afghan security forces.

Col. Sonny Leggett, a U.S. military spokesman, said the attacker was wearing an Afghan uniform and “opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.” Leggett said “the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.”

The Afghan Defense Ministry said only that “an individual opened fire” on U.S. and Afghan forces, killing an Afghan army soldier and wounded three others in addition to the American casualties.



Other Afghan officials, however, confirmed the attacker’s identity is known and he was a member of the security forces.

Local official Ajmal Omar, said the man who opened fire was a soldier originally from Nangahar. A second Afghan official also said the attacker was a member of the military, but it was unclear if he was just a soldier or part of an elite special forces unit. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to release details of the incident to the press.

Omar, the deputy head of the provincial council, said the attacker was killed during the shootout. He said two additional soldiers were detained for questioning by the Americans, which Khan, the police officer, confirmed.

After the attack, U.S. forces put the entire area on lockdown, restricting civilian movement and confining Afghan police and army to their bases and checkpoints, according to a local security official.

Movement in the area was still restricted Sunday morning, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Khan, the police officer, said helicopters could be heard circling the scene throughout the night into Sunday morning.

Attacks perpetrated by militants who infiltrate Afghan military units have long posed a threat to U.S. and Afghan forces. In 2018, the U.S. military scaled back interactions with Afghan forces due to a rise in so-called “insider” or “green on blue” attacks. One such insider attack in 2018 killed a top Afghan regional police commander at a meeting where Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan was present.

According to a government watchdog report, 2019 saw seven insider attacks, a higher number than the previous year, but the number of casualties from such attacks was fewer than in 2018.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said Sunday that such attacks “fail to have negative effects on the friendship and spirit of cooperation and between the [Afghan military] and U.S. military forces.”

American forces in Nangahar are fighting both the Taliban and Islamic State. Ground operations carried out by U.S.-backed Afghan forces are supported by a large American air campaign and the province remains one of the deadliest for Afghan civilians, according to the United Nations.

The attack on American forces comes as peace talks between U.S. and Taliban negotiators remain stalled. Formal talks were last called off in December following a Taliban attack on the heavily fortified U.S. air base in ­Bagram.

U.S. negotiators have demanded a reduction in violence before formal peace talks can resume and a deal can be signed. Taliban negotiators have offered their American counterparts a violence reduction proposal, but talks have not resumed.

Last month, a roadside bomb attack in Kandahar province killed two American service members and left two injured. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

