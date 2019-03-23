An image grab released by the Kurdish Ronahi TV on March 23 shows the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces raising their flag atop a building in the Islamic State group's last bastion in the eastern Syrian village of Baghuz after defeating the Islamist militant group. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

The Islamic State’s so-called caliphate has been defeated, a U.S.-backed force said Saturday, ending the group’s unprecedented rule across a proto-state which challenged international borders and drew foot soldiers from around the world.

At its peak, the extremist group controlled a stretch of Syria and Iraq that was almost the size of Britain. By Friday, its fighters were trapped against the base of a cliff and mounting a desperate final stand.

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the group had achieved “total elimination” of the group’s so-called caliphate. “We commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible,” wrote Mustafa Bali on his Twitter account.

But although the announcement marked a landmark victory, the Islamic State group remains a potent threat across Syria and Iraq. The militants switched gears as territorial defeat loomed, seeding sleeper cells across former strongholds as they prepared a new phase of insurgency. U.S. military officials have also warned that a President Trump’s planned troop withdrawal — the shape of which remains unclear — has the potential to create a security vacuum within which the Islamic State could regroup.

The U.S.-led military campaign began in September 2014 after the Islamist militants rampaged through Iraq, seizing a third of its territory in the space of a week. They described the land that they seized as an Islamic State, and it often bore the hallmarks of a real one. Bureaucrats dealt with household bills and garbage collection. The group even minted its own coins.

Standing on the White House lawn Thursday, President Trump held up before and after maps of the group’s territory. “This was on election night in 2016,” he said, referring to a swath of land that was colored in red to mark what once had been the caliphate. “When I took over it was a mess.”

Western militaries were confounded by the sheer number of civilians packed inside Baghouz until the very end, and their presence had slowed fighting to a snail’s pace.

More than 50,000 people trudged out of the hamlet as other cadres fought to the death. In photographs apparently taken inside Baghouz, dozens of fighters could be seen taking cover alongside bodies in the long grass as young children wandered among them.

At makeshift screening points across hills overlooking the area, SDF and American soldiers questioned male escapees before trucking them off to detention facilities. Women and children looked dazed and exhausted, sometimes livid. Inside the caliphate, supplies had dried up and many families said they had been reduced to eating weeds. In one recent video, several women attacked the camera as they howled and chanted in defiance. “We are the women of the Islamic State,” they cried.

The civilians face an uncertain future. Many are packed across displacement camps that they are not allowed to leave. Although thousands of them are foreigners, Western governments show little appetite to repatriate citizens who joined the caliphate. The SDF say they cannot host them indefinitely.

Remnants of the Islamic State’s final exodus are littered among the fields on the road to Baghouz. Cars lie abandoned and suitcases have been left in the dust. In several spots, dirt has been heaped on tiny graves, suggesting their occupants were children who died on the trek. More than 100 infants have also perished during the drive to their displacement camps, aid groups say.

Western airstrikes played a crucial role in efforts to roll back the militants, supporting Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish troops on the ground. But they have also drawn tougher scrutiny on the impact of American air power than ever before.

The Pentagon said this month that 1,190 civilians had been killed by American strikes in Iraq and Syria since the beginning of the campaign. Monitoring groups say the figure could be six times as high.

