Queen Elizabeth II travels by carriage to the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Oct. 14, 2019 in London.

Under gloomy skies, Queen Elizabeth II rode in queenly style in her four-horse state carriage Monday morning from Buckingham Palace to Westminster to open a new term of Parliament, an over-the-top show of pomp and pageantry, and an almost surreal beginning for a make-or-break week for Boris Johnson and Brexit.

The Queen’s Speech is designed to acknowledge the 400 years of tradition in the cradle of parliamentary democracy and the ongoing — though mostly symbolic — role of the monarch. It is usually a jolly good show, broadcast live, complete with 41-gun salutes, lots of yeomen in scarlet tunics and lords in robes, and a mock search of Westminster’s cellars for explosives.

As for the speech itself? The prime minister and his ministers actually write it. The address lays out the government’s agenda — even while it remains uncertain how long the government of Boris Johnson may last.

While the debate over Johnson’s ambitious domestic agenda begins Monday afternoon at Westminster Palace, all eyes in the chamber will be scrolling the screens of their smartphones for news from Brussels, where British and European negotiators are in their third day of secret talks over the fate of Brexit.

Even before the queen spoke, Labour Party leader Diane Abbot panned Monday’s performance, calling it “farcical,” just a wish list which the government has no intention and no means to deliver, and nothing more than a pre-election party political broadcast.”



Meanwhile in Brussels, E.U. leaders have threatened that a deal must be struck by Monday — but they’ve said that before.

Depending upon the hour, reports from Brussels have been cautiously optimistic or profoundly pessimistic, as negotiators struggled over the weekend to find a compromise Brexit deal. The challenge remains what to do about the border on the island of Ireland — and how to preserve both British sovereignty alongside the E.U.’s demands to protect its single market and customs union.

In her speech, the queen was expected to announce 22 new bills comprising Johnson’s domestic proposals. The policy announcements will include stiffer penalties for some offenders; an end to “freedom of movement” for E.U. citizens coming to Britain and efforts to introduce a points-based immigration policy similar to Australia’s; and a new environment bill that will set binding targets on reducing plastic use, cutting air pollution and restoring biodiversity.

But Johnson’s own attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, has dismissed the House of Commons as a “zombie” Parliament paralyzed over Brexit — it may go on and on, but never dies. It just eats the brains of its captives. A general election looms.

The opposition parties say the Johnson government doesn’t have the majority it needs to pass any of the measures outlined in the speech.

Since Johnson became prime minister, his working majority has plummeted from one to minus 43. Johnson lost his working majority after 21 Conservative lawmakers — including Winston Churchill’s grandson — were kicked out of the party for backing legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month.

In the three-year-long melodrama of Brexit, the British press has labeled many weeks “make-or-break,” with the government facing crunch deadlines.

On Monday, the Telegraph newspaper called this crunch “the crunchiest” deadline of all.

The 28 European leaders will met at the E.U. Council on Thursday and Friday in Brussels. They say this is the last possible opportunity for the heads of the 27 other nations to agree to a Brexit deal — at least in theory.

On Saturday, Johnson will face a rare Saturday session of Parliament — only four times, since Hitler invaded Poland, has the House of Commons sat on a Saturday.

The lawmakers earlier passed a bill that forbids Johnson from leaving the E.U. without a deal, called the Benn Act, after its sponsor. Johnson has repeatedly called it the “Surrender Act.” The prime minister has vowed to leave — “do or die” — on Oct. 31.

Both things can’t be so. If Britain fails to craft a Brexit deal with the Europeans this week, most observers say he will reluctantly find a way to seek an extension — most likely in order to stage an election.

If, however, Johnson makes a deal, then it will be debated in Parliament on Saturday. Would it, could it pass? Nobody knows. Johnson has lost seven consecutive votes in the House of Commons. The opposition parties have already said they would vote against the deal, whatever it is.

Johnson’s Brexit proposals were first rejected last week and a deal was declared dead. Then it was revived when the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he and Johnson could imagine a landing zone for a deal. Then the E.U. and British specialists went into talks.

In Brussels, the bureaucrats were mostly gloomy about the chances of a deal; the politicians, however, were less so. The European Union is also famous for crafting deals at five minutes to midnight.

The stumbling block this week — as it has been for two years — is what to do about the border on the island of Ireland.

After Brexit, Northern Ireland will remain in the United Kingdom, while the Republic of Ireland in the south will remain part of the European Union. How to control the flow of goods — especially agriculture products — and how to collect customs tariffs between the two entities is the knot that must be untied.

In his latest proposals, Johnson has proposed that Northern Ireland would essentially remain in the British customs union, but follow E.U. customs rules.

