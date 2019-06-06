President Trump and other world leaders salute Normandy veterans on D-Day anniversary

Trump commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landings by recounting “the story of an epic battle and the ferocious eternal struggle between good and evil.”

June 6, 2019 President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, watch a flyover during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. Alex Brandon/AP