The scene in Hong Kong as protesters storm parliament on anniversary of return to China
Caption
New protests erupted Monday on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China.
July 1, 2019
Protesters use the flashlights from their phones as they march.
Tyrone Siu/Reuters
READ THE STORY: Hong Kong protesters storm parliament on anniversary of return to China
Tensions continue to run high in Hong Kong after weeks of protests against Beijing’s involvement in the semiautonomous territory’s affairs.
