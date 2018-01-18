Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fire rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, in June. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The Trump administration is backtracking on its description of a planned new security force in northeastern Syria amid escalating threats by Turkey to launch a cross-border assault against the Kurdish group involved.

The effort to soothe Turkey came as Turkey’s military chief of staff, Hulusi Akar, headed to Moscow to secure Russian consent for a military operation in Syria. Russia controls the skies over the area that Turkey is preparing to attack and could potentially down Turkish planes.

Syria, however, warned Thursday that it was prepared to shoot down Turkish planes if Turkish troops attack the Kurdish enclave of Afrin, on the Syrian border with Turkey,underscoring the risk of a wider regional conflict.

“The Syrian air defenses have restored their full force and they are ready to destroy Turkish aviation targets in Syrian Arab Republic skies,” Syria’s deputy foreign minister, Faisal Miqdad, said in a statement published by state media.

Any such war also risks embroiling the United States, which is closely allied to both the Syrian Kurds and Turkey and frequently finds itself caught between the two. The confusion over the purported border force appears to stem in part from a lack of coordination in Washington between the different branches of the administration involved in the war against the Islamic State, said Nicholas Heras of the Washington-based Center for a New American Security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Jan. 15, the U.S. is trying to create a "terror army" and pledged to "strangle it...before it's born." (Reuters)

“The Afrin crisis shows how difficult it is for U.S. policymakers to walk and chew gum when it comes to Syria,” he said. “This is shoot-from-the-hip policymaking.”

In this instance, U.S. military officials drew Turkey's ire over the weekend by announcing that they are training a “Border Security Force” to guard the perimeter of a separate self-proclaimed Kurdish enclave taking shape along Turkey’s border farther east.

Such a force would also effectively cement the emerging status of the Kurdish-led entity, which is modeled on the vision of Abdullah Ocalan, a Kurdish leader jailed for terrorism in Turkey.

Ocalan heads the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is fighting a guerrilla insurgency against Turkey and is closely allied with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in Syria. The YPG, in turn, is the lead component of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which was created in 2015 to fight the Islamic State and now controls northeastern Syria.

The United States maintains around 2,000 troops in the area, where they have been training and advising the SDF fighters.

Reports of the planned new force provoked an outcry in Turkey, whose leaders have long accused the United States of enabling terrorism by supporting the Kurds in Syria. Iran has also expressed displeasure, and on Thursday the Syrian government said it would exert all its efforts to end what it called the “illegitimate” U.S. presence in Syria, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

From inside Syria’s Idlib and eastern Ghouta, both areas marked for the “de-escalation” of conflict, recent harrowing footage has emerged, showing a population under siege from a period of intense airstrikes by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. (Joyce Lee/The Washington Post)

Turkey, meanwhile, has dispatched tanks and troops to the Syrian border, where they appear poised to launch an attack on another Kurdish-controlled enclave outside the area where the United States maintains troops.

Confronted with the prospect of an imminent war that could draw in the United States and force Washington to choose between two important allies, U.S. officials have been hastily recalibrating their descriptions of the force.

The force “was not properly described,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Wednesday after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Vancouver, B.C.

“It’s unfortunate that entire situation has been misportrayed, misdescribed; some people misspoke,” he said. “We are not creating a border security force at all.”

Rather, he said, the U.S. military will provide training to local elements to help secure areas that were liberated from the Islamic State, with U.S. assistance, over the past three years.

The U.S. military said in a statement emailed to journalists that the force would be “internally focused.”

“This is not a new ‘army’ or conventional ‘border guard’ force,” the statement said. “These security forces are internally-focused to prevent Daesh fighters from fleeing Syria. These forces will augment local security in liberated areas and protect local populations,” the statement said. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

Whether the semantics will be enough to head off the threatened Turkish assault on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin is unclear, however. Turkey has been warning for more than a year that it will attack the enclave in northwestern Syria, as well as eventually the entire Kurdish-controlled northeast, to prevent the YPG from establishing a permanent presence on its border.

The United States is “keenly aware of the legitimate security concerns of Turkey, a member of the Global Coalition and a NATO ally,” the U.S. military statement said.

Cavusoglu cautioned after his meeting that the damage to U.S.-Turkish relations caused by the crisis may prove “irreversible.” He also indicated that “different opinions” within the Pentagon and between the military and the State Department over U.S. support for the SDF may have been responsible for “causing problems,” according to comments quoted by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

