Students blamed both deaths on police.
There was no immediate comment from authorities on the latest death. The government issued a statement calling Saint-Hilaire’s death “revolting and inexcusable” and saying an investigation was under way.
Students and supporters vowed to keep protesting as Haiti’s economic crisis deepens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very hard for us to get work,” said 42-year-old Jean-Pierre Maxon. “Parents can’t provide for their children.”
