The bodies were found by a group known as the Searchers of Puerto Penasco, made up of relatives of missing people who investigate reports of clandestine burial sites.

Drug and kidnapping gangs use such pits to dispose of the bodies of victims or rivals.

Puerto Penasco is also known as Rocky Point. It is located on the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

