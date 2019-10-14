After the attack, the area located in western Mexico’s so-called “hot lands” was reinforced by federal and state security forces, who installed checkpoints and control posts to find the assailants.

Michoacan, an important avocado growing state, is home to organized crime groups and recently has seen a spike in violence that has brought back memories of the bloodiest days of Mexico’s war on drug cartels between 2006 and 2012.

In August, police found 19 bodies in the town of Uruapan, including nine hung from a bridge along with a sign with threats written on it. Later, the Aguililla area was the scene of fierce clashes between members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and regional self-defense groups.

