The suspect was deported from the U.S. in 2012 and had been living at a property in Tijuana owned by his in-laws.
Maria Teresa López, 65, and her husband Jesús Rubén López, 70, entered Mexico on January 10 to retrieve the equivalent of $6,400 in rent for apartments they owned in the city, and that their son-in-law had supposedly collected on their behalf.
A daughter reported the couple missing the next day.
Authorities suspect the man killed his in-laws in a dispute over money. They say he confessed to burying them on one of their properties, where he lived. All four bodies were covered in lime.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.