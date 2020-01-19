The suspect was deported from the U.S. in 2012 and had been living at a property in Tijuana owned by his in-laws.

Maria Teresa López, 65, and her husband Jesús Rubén López, 70, entered Mexico on January 10 to retrieve the equivalent of $6,400 in rent for apartments they owned in the city, and that their son-in-law had supposedly collected on their behalf.

A daughter reported the couple missing the next day.

Authorities suspect the man killed his in-laws in a dispute over money. They say he confessed to burying them on one of their properties, where he lived. All four bodies were covered in lime.