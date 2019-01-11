OTTAWA, Ontario — A double-deck city bus smashed into a transit shelter during Friday’s rush hour, and Ottawa authorities said three people were killed and 23 were injured.

Mayor Jim Watson said two of those who died were on the bus and the other was in the shelter.

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma center said it had received nine patients “in critical condition” from the crash.

The accident happened at the Westboro station in a neighborhood west of downtown Ottawa.

Photos posted on Twitter shows extensive damage to the front of the bus, with the roof of a shelter pushed well into the bus’s second deck.

The crash snarled afternoon traffic as emergency crews descended on the scene.

