ST JOHN’s, Newfoundland — At least three people died and a search is under way for four others missing after a float plane crashed into a lake in the Eastern Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Air Saguenay President Jean Tremblay said Tuesday the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver was carrying four fishermen, two guides and the pilot. It left Three Rivers Lodge on Crossroads Lake, east of Schefferville, Quebec, on Monday morning headed to a remote fishing camp on Mistastin Lake in Labrador.

The plane didn’t return as planned that evening.

The wreckages was spotted from a Hercules aircraft at about 5 a.m. local time Tuesday. It was submerged about a mile from the shore.

Tremblay said the weather conditions were good on Monday.

