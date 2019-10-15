None of the lawmakers are facing charges, but President Lenín Moreno has accused Correa’s followers of fueling the wave of unrest that paralyzed Ecuador’s economy for nearly two weeks. Moreno put an end to often violent protests by agreeing late Sunday to reinstate generous fuel subsidies.
Correa backed Moreno’s bid for the presidency but the two men have had a bitter falling out.
