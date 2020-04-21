In the second attack, a suicide car bombing struck by Gov. Mohammad Halim Fidai’s car in eastern Khost province, wounding two of his bodyguards and 12 civilians, said the governor’s spokesman, Talib Mangal.
Shortly after the attack, Fidai, who was unharmed in the explosion, appealed on the Taliban in a Facebook live video asking them to stop such attacks and join the peace process.
There was no claim of responsibility for either of the attacks and the Taliban did not immediately respond to the governor’s appeal.
Since the signing of a peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban in February, the insurgents have stopped attacking U.S. and NATO troops but have struck Afghan forces in outlying areas.
The violence has continued even as the country faces the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that threatens to overwhelm Afghanistan’s war-ravaged health system.
