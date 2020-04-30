“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred,” a military statement said.
It was the second time this year that an explosion at an army base in the South American country resulted in death.
A corporal was killed and eight others were seriously wounded in late February as they handled a large amount of fireworks while preparing for republic anniversary celebrations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.