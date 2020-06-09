Choc Ché, known as “Grandfather Domingo,” had participated in a number of scientific research projects on Mayan natural medicine that yielded papers and books in collaboration with universities in England and Switzerland. He was an “ajilonel,” a Mayan medical specialist, a type of expert therapist in natural medicine.
Among those arrested was a 24-year-old who allegedly told relatives that Choc Ché had sent him to the grave to deposit dirt for witchcraft. Also arrested were two brothers and a cousin. All four were charged with murder, police said.
The incident occurred in Chimay, San Luis Petén, north of the capital.
