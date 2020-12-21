The accident occurred Sunday, and the office said searches continued Monday with police, volunteer rescue groups and firefighters participating.
The office did not release the names or nationalities of the victims, but such expeditions are popular among young Mexican tourists.
Canyoning involves hiking, climbing, rappelling and swimming through river canyons. The Rio Oro canyon includes waterfalls and relatively narrow rock passages.
