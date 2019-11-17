A police statement said a survivor told authorities that the seven men and one woman were offered a bottle they believed contained alcohol Saturday. After drinking it they became sick and four of the men later died in the hospital. The four survivors are in serious condition.
Police are testing the contents of the bottle, which they described as a “suspicious liquid,” and are searching for the people who provided the bottle.
