The state prosecutors’office said “there are indications there could be more in the pit,” but that would have to be confirmed by further excavation.
The pit was found in the Tabasco township of Nacajuca, an impoverished but relatively quiet Chontal Indian town where López Obrador served as the government representative for the Indigenous Institute in the late 1970s and early 1980s, his first major public post.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.