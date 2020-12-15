He said a large search effort was underway, but no survivors had been located from the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis.
The rescue center said debris was spotted on the heaving seas at 8:22 a.m., and two life rafts were found on shore with nobody in them. A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched. Three coast guard vessels along with ground search and rescue teams were scouring along the coastal area for any sign of the crew.
Alain d’Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, confirmed that the boat is owned by Yarmouth Sea Products, which is a member of the association.
Rev. Bob Elliott, the pastor of the local Hillsburn United Baptist Church, said fears of the worst were mounting for the missing Chief William Saulis.
A distraught Jacob Jacquard, who worked on the scallop dragger last year, said high tides and wicked winds can rapidly transform the Bay of Fundy into a dangerous place to work.
