SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Costa Rica near the border of Panama. There are no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the quake had a magnitude of 6.0 and struck at a depth of about 12 miles (19 kilometers). Its epicenter was about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of the town of Golfito.

It hit at 5:22 p.m. local time Friday.

There were early reports on social media of power outages and fallen objects.

