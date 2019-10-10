Elsewhere in Quito, security forces are patrolling after a day of protests that included clashes with police.

Ecuador’s indigenous groups are gathering for more protests against the removal of fuel subsidies, a step announced by President Lenín Moreno last week.

The announcement led to a sharp increase in fuel prices and unrest in many parts of the country. The discontent widened to include calls for the resignation of Moreno, who has refused to quit.

