By Associated Press April 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDTTORONTO — A Canadian police officer is dead and another injured after shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy