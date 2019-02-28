Juan Guaido, president of the National Assembly who swore himself in as the leader of Venezuela, arrives at the European Union Delegation office in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Andre Coelho/Bloomberg)

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó visited Brazil on Thursday as he prepared for one of the most momentous decisions of his career — how to return to his country without being arrested and risking the collapse of his campaign to oust the government.

Guaidó, whose claim on the Venezuelan presidency has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other nations, traveled to Colombia last Friday, defying a court order prohibiting him from leaving the country. Opposition leaders had hoped that day would be a turning point in Venezuela’s political crisis, with the military forced to allow in tons of international humanitarian aid stationed at the borders. Instead, the armed forces largely stayed loyal to President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro has suggested that Guaidó will be arrested if he returns to Venezuela. “He will have to face justice, and justice prohibited him from leaving the country,” he said in an interview with ABC News aired on Wednesday.

Guaidó said this week that he is determined to reenter Venezuela, although he hasn’t said when or how, setting up a showdown with the leftist, authoritarian leader.

“You should know that I didn’t assume this responsibility to carry it out in a place other than Venezuela,” Guaidó said in a video posted Wednesday on his Twitter account. “So I will see you in Caracas very soon.”

Guaidó ’s visit to Brazil comes as the Venezuelan opposition is at a crossroads. In the weeks after Guaidó declared himself president on Jan. 23, citing massive fraud in Maduro’s reelection, the former National Assembly president appeared to steadily gain momentum in his bid to replace Maduro. Scores of countries recognized him as the Venezuelan leader, and the Trump administration announced crippling sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports, the economic lifeblood of the South American country.

But the opposition’s inability to crack the military’s support for Maduro — vividly demonstrated on Saturday — has left them struggling to find a way forward.

On Thursday, Guaidó met with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been a strong supporter. Guaidó had floated the idea of international military intervention in recent days, but the idea has not been embraced by Brazil, the United States or other allies. Guaidó did not receive the ceremonial pomp that is usual for a visit by a head of state.

If Guaidó returns home only to be arrested, the opposition’s campaign — which has brought thousands of Venezuelans into the streets in recent weeks — could be stopped in its tracks. But if he remains abroad, the effort could also falter.

Antonio Ledezma, an exiled opposition leader who is helping to formulate Guaidó ’s strategy, said that his approach would be to continue building bridges with military leaders and organizing demonstrations. Maduro also faced a dilemma, he said.

“If Maduro stops him [Guaidó ], detains him or doesn't let him in, he will have to attend to the domestic and international consequences,” he said in a telephone interview from Madrid. But if Maduro allows Guaidó back, “what is he going to tell his base after voicing so many threats? It’s a lose-lose.”

“The possibility of a government in exile is something we have discussed but it's a chapter we closed because Guaidó has been clear that a government in exile is not what he is envisioning,” he said.

Venezuela has sealed off border crossings with its neighboring countries, and broke relations with Colombia after last weekend’s international-aid effort.

On Thursday, Colombia released images of Venezuelan bulldozers pouring dirt into shipping containers that Venezuelan authorities had used to block one border bridge. Additional barricades appeared on other bridges, including one where two burned-out trucks remained. They were destroyed while trying to carry aid across the border during explosive protests last Saturday.

The blocked border hasn’t stopped the exodus of Venezuelans from a country suffering a severe economic breakdown.

“Everyone just goes through the trochas,” said Luisiris Moren, a 22-year-old Venezuelan as she hiked a highway into Colombia with her husband, two small children and several suitcases, referring to the hundreds of illicit paths that cross the border here.

After she and her family from the Venezuelan city of Valencia arrived by bus Wednesday evening in San Antonio, on the border, they followed a stream of people down a dirt path and crossed a shallow river into Colombian territory.

The huge flow of people that once crossed these bridges daily has been diverted to a multitude of unofficial paths, challenging Colombia’s efforts to document the thousands of Venezuelans who migrate each day.

Christian Kruger, director of Colombia’s migration authority, said in an interview that in the days before the border closure, Colombian authorities tallied about 40,000 people crossing into Colombia each day and 35,000 crossing out, suggesting that 5,000 people each day stay in Colombia. With the official border crossings closed, there will be no good way to tally the migration.

Krygier and Sheridan reported from Caracas. Dylan Baddour contributed to this report from Cúcuta, Colombia.

