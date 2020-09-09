The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the “terrible events” and issued an “urgent call” for authorities to identify those responsible.
In August, an independent journalist died in police custody in a Mexican border city. Juan Nelcio Espinoza had been arrested while covering a confrontation in the city of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.
Espinoza was reporting for his web page “El Valedor TV, ” and was taken by police to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities in the northern border state of Coahuila told local media that Espinoza and another man were arrested after engaging in a confrontation with polic, and that Espinoza choked to death.
More than 140 journalists have been killed in Mexico over the past 20 years.
