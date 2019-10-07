Adobe is best known for its graphics and multimedia software including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop and Adobe Flash that enable online websites.

Its cutoff follows a move by Major League Baseball to ban its players from the Venezuelan Winter League because of the sanctions.

U.S. officials back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s bid to unseat the socialist government, saying Maduro’s election last year was a fraud.

Venezuelan officials didn’t immediately comment on the move by Adobe.

