Hundreds marched to protest gun violence on Sunday after a gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, killing 22, including eight Mexicans. The shootings came minutes after a “manifesto” appeared online complaining of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Uruguay on Monday warned citizens traveling to the United States to exercise caution “against growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes.”

The foreign ministry of the South American nation warned of “the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population,” and advised travelers not to take children to theme parks, sporting events, fairs and other places where crowds gather.

The travel alert came two days after a gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, killing 22, including eight Mexicans. Minutes before the attack, a “manifesto” appeared online complaining of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and outlining plans for a shooting. Investigators believe the document was written by shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, who is now in custody.

The alert doesn’t mention the weekend shootings in El Paso or Dayton, Ohio.

The foreign ministry warned citizens to “take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, which cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year.”

“Given the impossibility of the authorities to prevent these situations, due among other factors, to the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population,” the ministry continued, “it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur, such as theme parks, shopping centers, arts festivals, religious activities, food fairs and cultural or sporting events. In particular, it is recommended not to take minors to these places.”

The ministry also suggested that Uruguayans avoid Baltimore, Detroit and Albuquerque, New Mexico, which it said were among the 20 most dangerous in the world, citing the Ceoworld Magazine 2019 index.

