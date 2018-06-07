MEXICO CITY — Aletta grew into the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season Thursday, though forecasters said it continued to move out to sea away from the coast of Mexico and posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Aletta, which became a Category 2 hurricane late Thursday, was centered about 460 miles (740 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The center said the storm was likely to strengthen some more as it moved farther out into the Pacific, but predicted Aletta would begin weakening Saturday.

