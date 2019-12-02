Dominican Attorney General Jean Rodríguez attributed the arrest in Cartagena, Colombia to the cooperation of Dominican, Colombian and U.S. authorities.

“When he was located in the South American country, an operation was immediately launched to request cooperation,” Rodríguez said in a press conference.

Dominican authorities say Peralta’s network used the Dominican Republic as a bridge for the transit of illegal drugs from South America to the United States.

The network was dismantled in August with the closing of a number of Santo Domingo clubs and restaurants believed used to launder its profits.

“More than 60 operations have led to the arrests of five leaders and 13 members of the criminal organization in just over three months since the network was dismantled,” he said.

Peralta is believed to have fled to South America by sea days ago from the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

