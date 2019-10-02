The plunge, which came after a summer of international attention on the fires, and the Brazilian government’s response to them, caught Amazon watchers by surprise. Since measuring began two decades ago, September, the peak of dry season, has almost always been more flammable than August. That history fueled expectations that the problem would only worsen as the dry season deepened.

The overall number of fires in the Amazon biome from January through September was still 43 percent higher than the same period last year, according to the institute.

Scientists say the Amazon is vital to curbing the destabilizing effects of climate change.

The increase in fires ignited an extraordinary summer in Brazil. Smoke blanketed faraway cities. A viral campaign broadcast images of the forest in flames. International leaders and celebrities criticized the response of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro ran for office on promises to promote development in the Amazon. He is accused of easing environmental protections, which critics say has encouraged illegal deforestation.

As the fires increased, he accused his critics of lighting them to make him look bad. He rejected a multimillion dollar aid package offered by the Group of Seven as an assault on Brazil’s sovereignty.

Fire is a key tool in the process of deforestation. It’s used when the forest is too thick or too remote to knock down with bulldozers. It can also sow nutrients into the ground that can help boost agricultural production.

Analysts blame most of the deforestion on land grabbers burning the forest to clear land for cattle and soy farms.

Many of the fires are small — but in a forest ill-equipped to withstand any flame, they can wreak devastating damage.

Scientists worry that increasing rates of deforestation and fire could push the Amazon to a tipping point, at which the ecosystem is knocked off balance and large swaths convert into an arid savanna.

