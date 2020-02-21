Called him an “international fugitive,” federal police accused Grebinger of killing his wife and hiding her body. Two weeks after her disappearance, police said in a statement, he took a flight to the Brazilian metropolis of Sao Paulo. In Brazil, he obtained residency, married a Brazilian woman and falsely claimed to authorities that he’d been a member of the U.S. counterterrorism forces.

Officials found several apparent suicide notes in the cell.

“He left farewell letters to his family and friends,” regional detective Renato Gavião told the Brazilian news outlet O Globo. “He left a note for his mother, spoke a lot about his children and asked his friend to take care of his children.”

Police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

His arrest and death appear to bring closure to a mystery that had long puzzled southern Louisiana: What happened to Crystal Dupuis Grebinger? She was last seen at age 32, wearing a gray jogging suit as she left a shelter for battered women, the culmination of a long and allegedly abusive relationship with her husband.

According to the Advocate, a paper trail in the Louisiana court system tells the story of their years together. Beginning their wedding night, Sean Grebinger allegedly beat his wife, who was 16 at the time. She also alleged that he had sexually assaulted her, beat her in front of friends when she was pregnant, and stabbed her in the nose with a knife.

“I am afraid desperately for my life and my 4 babies,” the Advocate reported her writing in one petition for a protective order in 2012. In mid-January the following year, she filed for divorce — disappearing less than a month later.

It immediately seemed suspicious to her friends and family.

“Crystal would have come home to her babies,” friend Heather Huval told local news KATC last year. “She’s a fighter and she would have fought her way to find home, that’s how I know there was something. She would be home. She loved her kids so very much.”

The family, however, still retained hope she would return.

“My greatest wish is that we find her and bring her home as soon as possible,” her father, Randy Dupuis, told the news station. “That’s our main focus, just finding her and getting her home.”

Sean Grebinger, who was put on Interpol’s wanted list, had meanwhile constructed a new life in Brazil, reportedly bouncing from the coastal city of Santos to the interior of Minas Gerais. He lived in a small, beige house there with two of his children, according to O Globo.

“He was very discreet,” one neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told O Globo. “We only knew that he was American. But, about his life, where he worked, what he did, we never heard anything said about that.”

He came to the attention of authorities when he was accused of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife in January and arrested. Within weeks, he was arrested again — but this time, it related to the disappearance of Crystal Grebinger.