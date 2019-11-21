The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case, says both men were taken to the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they’ll stay for some time for medical evaluations and a reintegration process.

The two former American University in Kabul professors were freed Tuesday in Afghanistan in exchange for three top Taliban figures.

The Australian embassy had no comment.

