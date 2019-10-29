De Sousa has denied any wrongdoing in the kidnapping. She was arrested only after setting foot in Europe, and her seven-year sentence reduced to three.
De Sousa told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday that she returned to the United States because she feared for her safety, citing visits to Italy by U.S. intelligence officials investigating U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of Democratic interference.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD