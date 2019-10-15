The killing has shocked the tiny island of Yap, home to 11,000 people, where Bergeron served as acting attorney general of Yap State. Authorities say they’re investigating the crime, but did not indicate they have arrested any suspects.
Bergeron was from Wisconsin and first moved to Yap in 2015 when she took a job as assistant attorney general. She previously worked in Washington D.C., New York and India.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD