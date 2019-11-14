Anton, who was from Traverse City, Mich., had lived in Puerto Plata for more than 15 years and worked as a teacher and consultant at the 3 Mariposas Montessori private school for more than six. In a Facebook post, the school described her as a “mentor” who could “light up a room upon entering and make everyone smile with her wonderful sense of humor.”

The cover photo of Anton’s Facebook page shows a Dominican beach, and her posts were mostly about her school and its efforts to raise money to support children. A cousin wrote that the Caribbean nation was Anton’s “happy place.”

“She brought many of her family and friends to visit — including me,” the woman wrote. “Her life was filled with love and purpose.”

Another cousin described Anton as “the most selfless person I have ever met in my entire life.”

The deaths in May of three Americans in the southern resort town of La Bahia triggered a wave of media attention.

Cynthia Day and Nathaniel Holmes, a Maryland couple who were engaged to be married, were found dead in their room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30. Miranda Schaup-Werner, of Pennsylvania, died at the neighboring Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville five days earlier.

Autopsies performed in the spring showed that Day, 49, and Holmes, 63, died after their lungs filled with fluid, leading to respiratory failure, police said in June. An autopsy of Schaup-Werner, 41, showed pulmonary and cardiac problems.

International coverage of their deaths brought forth reports of several more fatalities and hundreds of illnesses among foreign visitors. The negative attention shook the tourist industry, which makes up a fifth of the economy of the Caribbean island nation.

The State Department has confirmed the deaths of at least 10 U.S. citizens in the Dominican Republic this year. U.S. and Dominican officials have said that’s not an unusual number for an island that receives more than 2 million Americans annually.

Still, hotel cancellations climbed after the deaths of Day, Holmes and Schaup-Werner, officials said. Local authorities said the tourists died of natural causes, and there was no evidence of a trend. The State Department did not issue a travel warning, and U.S. authorities did not assert a connection between the deaths, or foul play.

The government tried to stem the losses with the social media campaign “#BeFairWithDR.”