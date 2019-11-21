Chile’s National Institute of Human Rights says 26 people have been killed and more than 2,300 civilians injured in the protests. It says security forces are confirmed to have killed five people.

Amnesty International cites police as saying 1,600 officers have been injured.

President Sebastián Piñera has acknowledged that excessive force had been used to clamp down on demonstrators with legitimate social demands

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD