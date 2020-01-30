Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott immediately decried the move, saying in a letter to the firm that he would urge his Senate colleagues to follow his lead and boycott the firm until it cut ties with the “dangerous dictator.”

Three people familiar with the matter said Friday that Foley was withdrawing from the case. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter.

Foley’s Communications Director Dan Farrell declined to comment.

“I hope the last few days will serve as a lesson to any other lobbying firms, consultants or organizations that if you support Maduro and his gang of thugs I won’t stay quiet,” Scott said in an emailed statement to the AP.