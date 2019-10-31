Environmentalists say the case is unprecedented in Peru, where years of illegal logging in remote areas and an ineffectual response from authorities has created a sense of impunity for those involved.

The Associated Press could not immediately contact the attorneys of the suspects for comment.

Tom Bewick of Rainforest Foundation US says the case offers some hope to indigenous leaders trying to defend their territories in Peru and other countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD