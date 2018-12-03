Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Macri said during the interview that Argentina struck about $8 billion in investment deals with other nations on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, most focused on energy and infrastructure. (Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s president is celebrating the successful hosting of the G-20 summit, but he said on Monday that he is ready for tough times ahead as the country confronts an economic crisis.

President Mauricio Macri told The Associated Press in an interview at the presidential palace that Argentina struck about $8 billion in investment deals with other nations on the sidelines of the summit — most focused on energy and infrastructure.

Argentina earlier obtained a record $56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. But Macri said that the country has a long way to go in dealing with its economic crisis following a sharp depreciation of the Argentine currency that he called a “disaster.”

Argentines continue to lose purchasing power to an inflation that at about 45 percent is one of the world’s highest. A severe drought has also damaged crop yields in the world’s third-largest exporter of soybean and corn and the peso has depreciated by about half this year. The economic turmoil has ignited massive protests, but Macri said that Argentina is on the path to recovery following the IMF loan, support by world leaders at the G-20 and a series of austerity measures aimed at bringing the fiscal deficit to zero next year.

“We have to stop spending more than we have,” Macri said in a wide ranging interview at the presidential palace. “Naturally, this will lead to lower inflation, which will start to go down in November and December and we’re working so that like 98 percent of all other countries in the world, we can reach a single-digit as soon as possible.”

The conservative president took office in 2015 promising that he would revive Argentina’s weak economy and end poverty. Since then, he has been credited with resolving a longstanding legal dispute with creditors that returned the country to global credit markets for the first time since its worst crisis in 2001-2002. He also removed currency controls and ordered the government to publish credible statistics, which had been disputed by the IMF and analysts under his predecessors.

But in an austerity push, he has also laid off thousands of state workers and cut energy subsidies, sending utility bills and bus fares soaring. Macri also dropped the previous government’s foreign exchange controls, ushering in the sharp devaluation of the peso.

Macri declined to provide estimates for economic growth or consumer prices, citing volatility. Interest rate rises in the United States led investors to pull dollars out of Argentina earlier this year, while the U.S.-China trade war has rattled global markets.

“We no longer make forecasts because the world is changing so much. Perhaps one of our biggest mistakes was to make forecasts,” he acknowledged. “Will the inflation be lower? Yes. Will the economy grow again? Yes. Slowly, we’ll do everything possible so that it’s as soon as possible, but I don’t want to make any predictions.”

