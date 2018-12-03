FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri speaks from the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Macri told The Associated Press in a Dec. 3, 2018 interview that Argentina struck about $8 billion in investment deals with other nations on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, most focused on energy and infrastructure. (Natacha Pisarenko, File/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s president is celebrating the successful hosting of the G-20 summit, but he says he’s ready for tough times ahead as the country confronts an economic crisis.

Macri told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that Argentina struck about $8 billion in investment deals with other nations on the sidelines of the summit — most focused on energy and infrastructure.

Argentina earlier obtained a record $56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

But Macri said that Argentina has a long way to go in dealing with its economic crisis following a sharp depreciation of the Argentine currency that he called a “disaster.”

The peso has depreciated by about half this year and the country suffers one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

