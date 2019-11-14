Morales said “if they haven’t accepted or rejected it, I can say I am still president.”

Morales said he has also received information that some Bolivian army troops are planning to “rebel” against officers who urged him to resign.

Morales resigned Sunday following massive protests over alleged fraud in an election last month in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office.

