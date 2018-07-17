BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — It looked like a grenade and triggered the evacuation of an Argentine airport. But it turns out that it was just a marijuana grinder.

The head of Argentina’s national airport police Alejandro Itzcovich said Tuesday that the grenade-shaped object found at Astor Piazzolla airport in the city of Mar del Plata was actually used to break pot into smaller pieces for smoking.

Photographs released by authorities showed an officer in a bomb suit holding the grinder in his hand while colleagues looked at it and smiled. Several flights were delayed due to the evacuation.

In 2016, a similar incident took place at Bellingham International Airport in Washington state after a marijuana grinder designed to resemble a grenade was found in a man’s carry-on luggage.

