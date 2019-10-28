In his victory speech, Fernández urged freedom for Brazil’s jailed leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- Bolsonaro’s nemesis.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, told reporters during a visit to Abu Dhabi that Argentina had “chosen poorly” and that he didn’t intend to offer his congratulations.
The hostility portends difficult times for the Mercosur trade customs union that this year celebrated reaching a free-trade accord with the European Union after two decades of negotiations.
