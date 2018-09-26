BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’ economy minister says the South American country has reached a revised lending agreement with the International Monetary Fund increasing the amount of a loan package.

Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said Wednesday that Argentina has secured an additional $7.1 billion in funding, in addition to the $50 billion in financing included in a deal worked out with the IMF in June after Argentina was battered by a currency crisis and double-digit inflation.

IMF Director Christine Lagarde said the new $57.1 billion amount will help Argentina’s government face its challenges.

President Mauricio Macri had been pushing for a new deal to restore investor confidence and ease concerns that Argentina will not be able to meet its debt obligations next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.