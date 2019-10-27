Macri took office in December 2015 promising pro-market reforms that he said would immediate and solid economic growth for at least 20 years. At the end of his four-year term, poverty has increased by some 10 percentage points, annual inflation is over 50 percent and the public debt is equal to 100 percent of GDP, on the verge of default.

The Fernández-Kirchner ticket soundly defeated Macri and running mate Miguel Ángel Pichetto (a right-wing Peronista) in Argentina’s all-parties primary in August, 47.8 percent to 31.8 percent. The same results on Sunday would give the Peronistas an outright victory, without need of a second round of voting.

That’s Raúl Montoya’s hope. The 70-year-old computer consultant cast his ballot Sunday for Fernández and Kirchner.

“I do trust in market-friendly policies, but Macri promised the earth four years ago,” Montoya said outside his polling station in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito. Peronism, he said, “respects the rules of the market without leaving people to their own fate.”

But Esther Rosas feared the return of Peronism — and, in particular, Kirchner.

“I hope they don’t retaliate,” the 83-year-old pensioner said after voting for Macri in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo. “Cristina is arrogant and corrupt.”

Still, she said, she understood popular frustration with the incumbent: “Macri is a good engineer, but he tried to help only businessmen, forgetting the rest.”

Macri, who held top positions in several businesses before running for office, faces federal charges for allegedly having tried to benefit his family’s firms. He has denied wrongdoing, and blames the charges on the influence of Kirchner on judges and prosecutors. Kirchner also denies wrongdoing, and blames Macri for the cases against her.

Argentina, a nation of 44 million, has the third largest economy in Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico.

Kirchner, a former two-term president and first lady, is the current face of Peronism, the populist political machine created in the 1940s by Juan and Eva “Evita” Perón that has returned to power periodically ever since, with mixed results. In Kirchner’s second term, from 2011 to 2015, a stagnant economy stopped generating employment, inflation hit 25 percent, the fiscal deficit reached 5 percent and the country had no access to external financing.

Macri’s election in 2015 was widely seen as a milestone for Argentina and Latin America: For the first time, a conservative candidate who proposed market orthodoxy to guarantee “sustainable growth” defeated a Peronist-led coalition that had pursued protectionist policies, expanded public spending and implemented a wide net of social assistance.

Kirchner’s unusual decision to run as vice presidential candidate to Fernández has been seen by some as a recognition that although she has a loyal base, she is still deeply disliked by many voters and has a low electoral ceiling. Fernández, a chief of staff to her late husband and presidential predecessor Néstor Kirchner, left the administration a few months after Cristina Kirchner took office, and became critical of her in the intervening decade.

After the Fernández-Kirchner primary win in August, Macri announced tax cuts for the middle class, salary increases, social benefits and a fuel price freeze. The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, suspended the last tranche of a record $57 billion deal that represents more than 60 percent of the IMF’s credit portfolio.

Moody’s foresees high probabilities of Argentina’s sovereign default next year, even if Macri is reelected.

Macri has managed to reduce the primary deficit in the last year, but significantly increased the burden of debt service, which returns the fiscal deficit similar to that left by Kirchner in 2015, according to Carlos Melconián, head of the Macroview consultancy firm.

Inflation hit 5.9 percent in September. By the end of the year, poverty will hit 40 percent, according to the Observatory of Social Debt at the Catholic University of Argentina. (The percentage is not comparable to others in Latin America because the poverty line in Argentina is based on higher standards.)

The massive protests against austerity measures in Chile and Ecuador and the electoral conflict in Bolivia weighed on Argentine public opinion in the days leading up to the vote. But while the country is suffering a recession reminiscent of the economic meltdown at the turn of the century, the campaign proceeded in relative calm. Macri and Fernández headed massive rallies without significant incident.

“Mass demonstrations are something common in Argentina, but the system of political parties has worked well in this country for many years, and that provides a certain stability,” said María Esperanza Casullo, a political scientist at the University of Rio Negro in Patagonia.

The Fernandez-Kirchner and Macri-Pichetto tickets lead a field of six. To win in the first round, a ticket must capture a plurality with more than 45 percent of the vote, or 40 percent and a 10-point lead. If no ticket achieves either result, a runoff will be held next month.

Casullo said the next president risks seeing his approval ratings deteriorate rapidly.

“Argentine society is deeply antihegemonic,” she said. “If expectations are not met, people punish those who fail to meet their expectations.”

But she predicted that the Peronistas would remain united, “because these years of Macri in office were really painful for them.”

Eduardo Fidanza, director of the political consulting firm Poliarquia, predicted Argentines would allow Fernández and Kirchner a honeymoon.

Peronism has majorities in the Congress, he noted, and maintains links with union leaders, industrial entrepreneurs and the Catholic Church.

Macri also pledged to strengthen democracy and ethics in government. Casullo said he was “naive.”

“The reality proved to be more difficult than magically getting results by only removing the Kirchnerites,” she said. “Macri relied too much on slogans, underestimating what claims for an independent judiciary, a plural press and the respect of human rights really represent for many Argentines.”

