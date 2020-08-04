It said it also improved on the government’s previous offer to creditors.
The government said it reached the debt exchange agreement with the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, The Argentina Creditor Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group, among others.
Argentina formally defaulted on its debt obligations earlier this year for the second time in two decades. The country’s economy was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
